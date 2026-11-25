India has said it remains committed to honouring the tariff concessions offered under its free trade agreement (FTA) with the UK, even as a dispute over the customs classification of bulk Scotch whisky has created uncertainty for importers, with consignments held up at Indian ports and companies facing higher import duties.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal on Monday clarified that the dispute was a technical issue concerning tariff classification and did not amount to a withdrawal of India's commitments under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), according to ANI report.

"The commitment is as given under CETA," Agarwal said, asserting that there was "no pull back, push back" on the concessions extended under the agreement.

The dispute centres on the customs classification of bulk Scotch whisky, which is imported into India as a raw material for blending and manufacturing.

Although CETA reportedly reduced the import duty on eligible Scotch whisky from 150% to 75%, differences over the applicable classification have complicated the implementation of the concessions.

Why is Scotch whisky caught in a tariff dispute? According to Agarwal, India's tariff concessions under CETA were negotiated on the understanding that bulk Scotch whisky imports would be classified under the Harmonised System of Nomenclature (HSN) code 220830.

However, it subsequently emerged that some bulk Scotch consignments were also being imported under HSN code 220890, which falls under the residual 'others' category and carries different tariff concessions.

Agarwal said the use of the latter classification was backed by court rulings dating back to the early 1990s, including judgments by the Bombay and Delhi High Courts.

He said trade negotiators were unaware that bulk Scotch whisky was also being imported under this residual category, which covers hundreds of products and is not individually tracked.

The UK side had also not flagged the issue during negotiations, Agarwal said. He pointed to representations by British industry in a UK House of Commons committee report published after the agreement was signed, suggesting that the issue came to its attention subsequently.

Why are Scotch whisky shipments being held up at Indian ports? The dispute intensified after customs investigators questioned the classification of bulk Scotch concentrates, which are imported at an alcohol strength of around 62-66% and subsequently diluted for manufacturing.

According to a Reuters report published on 18 November, Indian investigators argued that these concentrates should be classified as "compound alcoholic preparations", attracting a 150% tariff instead of the reduced 75% duty under CETA.

An additional consumption tax takes the effective duty burden to 162.5%, the report said.

The dispute led to more than 80 shipping containers belonging to major liquor companies, including Pernod Ricard, Diageo and Bacardi, being held at Indian ports.

Importers seeking provisional release of their consignments were reportedly asked to pay 75% of the goods' value upfront and furnish bank guarantees for the remaining amount while investigations continued.

Reuters reported that Pernod Ricard and Diageo had begun arranging funds and bank guarantees to secure the release of their shipments. Industry executives have warned that these requirements could strain working capital and affect production schedules.

Why does the dispute matter for India's liquor industry? The classification dispute has implications beyond imported premium Scotch whisky.

Around 80% of Scotch whisky imported from Britain by volume arrives in bulk, with most of it used as a raw material in the manufacture of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

Indian manufacturers blend imported Scotch with other spirits to produce whisky for the domestic market. These operations also support local blending, bottling and packaging activities, generating employment across the supply chain.

A prolonged dispute could increase input costs for domestic liquor manufacturers, disrupt production and undermine the cost benefits companies had anticipated from the trade agreement.

What is the government's position? Agarwal said the Commerce Ministry was working closely with the Finance Ministry to find a technical solution that would honour India's commitments under CETA while ensuring that existing court orders were not violated.

He added that revenue authorities, including the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), had been asked to release the consignments after following due procedure.

"To my knowledge, the cargo has been released," he said, adding that the consignments would be dealt with in accordance with the clarification issued once the matter was resolved.

The Commerce Secretary confirmed that the UK government had raised the issue with India and that discussions between the two sides were underway.

He cautioned against drawing conclusions about India's compliance with the trade agreement before a final determination on the product's eligibility for tariff concessions.

The immediate challenge for New Delhi is to resolve the classification issue without undermining either its existing customs framework or the commitments made under CETA.