High global oil prices could dampen over 8% GDP growth prospects: govt report

The Union government is exploring all options, including import diversification, to procure crude oil at an affordable price to mitigate adverse effects of high global energy prices on inflation and growth, the ministry of finance said in its Monthly Economic Review released on Thursday. It added that in case high international crude oil prices persisted for long, it could dampen India’s prospects of achieving an over 8% economic growth in 2022-23.It further said that while India may feel the impact of the geopolitical conflict on the growth outlook, the magnitude will depend on how long the dislocations in energy and food markets persist in the financial year and how resilient India’s economy is to mitigate the impact. Transient shocks may not have a big effect on real growth and inflation.“In the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, that places national economic and security interests above any other consideration, the government is exploring all viable options… to procure crude at an affordable price. Affordability is desired as even the present level of international crude price, should it persist for a long time, may come in the way of India achieving a real economic growth rate north of 8% in FY23," the ministry of finance said in its report. Russia is reported to have offered India to buy oil at a discount of as much as $35 per barrel on prices before the war and New Delhi has taken up the offer.However it added the economy may prove resilient owing to the government's thrust on capital expenditure and improved corporate sector’s financial health.The Economic Survey had in January projected India’s economy to grow between 8 and 8.5% in 2022-23.Brent Crude oil price, which forms the bulk of the Indian crude oil basket, has hovered around US$ 105-106 per barrel since April 1, after touching a high of $139 per barrel in March from around $95 just before the crisis.Offsetting these potential headwinds, the report said that the government's flagship projects including GatiShakti and Production Linked Incentive Schemes will drive investment. “These will combine with supply chains strengthened by structural reforms taken in the past few years to deliver high-post-recovery growth for the Indian economy," said the report. It added that the growth path ahead will likely be a more inclusive one as the government extended the free foodgrain support for the economically poor by another six months. Besides there is growing evidence of improving labour force participation and declining unemployment rate, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

