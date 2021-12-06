High inflation, falling unemployment prompted Powell’s Fed pivot

This summer, there were good reasons to think that idiosyncratic price increases, particularly for used cars, weren’t going to last. “If that’s what was driving aggregate inflation, then we’d see that abate pretty quickly," said Mr. Quarles. When subsequent data showed some broadening of price pressures, there was still reason to “give the data a chance to demonstrate that this was going to be a relatively rapidly transitory phenomenon," he said, as supply-chain bottlenecks worked their way out.