New Delhi: Indian households continue to feel the strain of high inflation, with households most vulnerable to price hikes reporting a significant reduction in purchase of products like jams, ready-to-cook foods, floor cleaners and soft drinks, according to recent household data released by Kantar.

The data reveals that households most affected by inflation are buying less kilogram of daily goods compared to others and are making frequent trips to the grocery store as they struggle to manage their monthly budgets effectively.

Kantar surveyed 6,000 shoppers measuring the impact of inflation on their consumption, tracking their consumption of staples and discretionary products between May 2021 and April 2023, splitting the period into pre-inflation (May-December 2021), inflationary period (January-August 2022) and post-inflation period (September-April 2023).

Although there are signs of revival in household consumption levels, as inflation levels moderate, they have not yet returned to pre-inflation levels, it said. India’s consumer price inflation stood at 4.3% in May, cooling down from 6.5% at the beginning of the year.

Kantar identified three groups of households—those highly impacted by inflation, moderately impacted and least impacted by inflation. “Least impacted shoppers are pulling up consumption on account of increased trips to the store. While maximum categories have been impacted among highly impacted households, certain degree of rationalization was seen even among low impacted households," it said. Among highly impacted consumers—67% of fast moving consumer goods categories purchased by such households saw a decline in consumption; while least impacted households reported a decline in 42% of categories.

Low-impacted households reduced consumption of more discretionary categories such as post-wash solutions, squashes and jams, while highly impacted households reduced consumption of products such as jams, floor cleaners, cold drinks, hair oils, talcum powder, ready-to-eat foods, and rationalized on more essential categories as well.

“Inflation as a number is not new to India, we have always been an inflationary market. Our customers have their own way of managing this inflation scenario, which is what they did. But what is different this time was the fact that it was just on the back of a pandemic. Among consumers there seem to be three sets of people—those highly impacted, ones who are moderately impacted, and ones who are least impacted. The least impacted consumers are about a fourth and the other two are a little more," said K. Ramakrishnan, Managing Director, South Asia, Worldpanel Division at Kantar.