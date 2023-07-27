Rising inflation continues to impact Indian households: Kantar1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 11:54 AM IST
Although there are signs of revival in household consumption levels, as inflation levels moderate, they have not yet returned to pre-inflation levels, it said
New Delhi: Indian households continue to feel the strain of high inflation, with households most vulnerable to price hikes reporting a significant reduction in purchase of products like jams, ready-to-cook foods, floor cleaners and soft drinks, according to recent household data released by Kantar.
