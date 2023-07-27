Rising inflation continues to impact Indian households: Kantar

“Inflation as a number is not new to India, we have always been an inflationary market. Our customers have their own way of managing this inflation scenario, which is what they did. But what is different this time was the fact that it was just on the back of a pandemic. Among consumers there seem to be three sets of people—those highly impacted, ones who are moderately impacted, and ones who are least impacted. The least impacted consumers are about a fourth and the other two are a little more," said K. Ramakrishnan, Managing Director, South Asia, Worldpanel Division at Kantar.