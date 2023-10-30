Higher Bond Yields Could End the Fed’s Historic Rate Rises

Federal Reserve officials have said for more than a year that beating inflation could require them to hold interest rates higher for longer than investors expected.

The swift run-up in long-term Treasury yields—to around 5% from 4% in early August—suggests Wall Street now agrees. As a result, borrowing costs for U.S. businesses and households are rising in ways that could allow the Fed to suspend its historic run of interest-rate increases.

View Full Image (Graphic: WSJ)

Because a resilient economy threatens to slow recent progress on inflation, the impact of higher yields on the economy is set to feature prominently in deliberations at the Fed’s two-day policy meeting that begins Tuesday. The central bank, which lifted its benchmark short-term rate to a 22-year high in July, is expected to hold it steady this week. Since March 2022, the Fed has raised interest rates at the fastest pace in four decades to combat soaring inflation.

Higher yields can tighten financial conditions through lower stock valuations, a stronger dollar and wider spreads between Treasury yields and private lending rates.

The degree to which higher borrowing costs slow the economy depends on why they are rising. Yields can rise because investors expect the Fed will have to raise short-term interest rates more to lower inflation or because they expect inflation to rise. Both were the case over the past two years.

If higher yields are tightening financial conditions because investors expect the Fed will have to raise rates higher, the Fed would have to follow through or risk an easing in financial conditions, which could spur inflation.

But Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, don’t think that is behind the recent market selloff right now. “It doesn’t seem to be principally about expectations of us doing more," said Powell during a moderated discussion earlier this month.

That suggests the increase is being driven primarily by the rise in the so-called term premium, or the extra compensation that investors demand for holding longer-dated investments. Powell conceded that higher term premiums could substitute for Fed hikes in short-term rates, though he hesitated to say so definitively.

“That the bond market is delivering the tightening the Fed wants means the Fed can be a bit more cautious," said Shamik Dhar, chief economist at BNY Mellon Investment Management.

Modeling the rate shock

Economists at Deutsche Bank estimate that with the run-up in yields since September, financial conditions have tightened enough to reduce economic activity by 0.6 percentage point over the next year, which the economists say is equal to roughly three interest-rate increases of a quarter-point each.

A similar analysis by Tilda Horvath, a former Fed economist who is now at a Geneva-based research firm called Underlying Inflation, shows the recent rise in term premiums could more than substitute for a final quarter-point rate rise that most Fed officials projected at their September meeting.

Horvath’s analysis finds that simulations of the Fed’s computer model show higher term premiums could call for the central bank to cut interest rates over the next two years by around 0.5-point more than officials projected in September.

The one-percentage-point run-up in yields on the 10-year Treasury since early August matches the increase seen in mid-2013 dubbed the “taper tantrum."

At the Fed’s July 2013 policy meeting, staff economists told officials that a sustained 0.75-percentage-point increase in 10-year Treasury yield could allow officials to lower the path for the Fed’s benchmark federal-funds rate by around 0.6 percentage point relative to their baseline forecast over the following 2½ years.

A conundrum no more

Fed officials control short-term interest rates, but markets determine rates on longer-term borrowing. In the 2000s, then-Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan called it a conundrum that long-term rates stubbornly refused to rise as the Fed increased short-term rates.

Powell had faced a variant of this problem at times over the past 15 months, often because investors anticipated a swifter decline in inflation than the Fed. Perversely, this caused credit conditions to loosen, undercutting the central bank’s efforts to slow the economy.

After one such episode at the beginning of the year, Powell said,“I’m not going to try to persuade people to have a different forecast, but our forecast is that it will take some time and some patience, and that we’ll need to keep rates higher for longer."

Interest-rate strategists have pointed to four factors driving yields higher in recent months. First, signs of more resilient economic activity this summer led investors to conclude the Fed would be slower to cut interest rates than investors previously anticipated.

“What we’ve seen in the last month is a final realization that the inflation problem is still a pretty tough nut to crack," said Dhar. “The Fed has been pointing to this risk for a long time, but for a long time the markets really didn’t take that seriously, or at least, not as seriously as they ought to have."

Saying no to negative carry

Second, technical factors may have exacerbated the selloff. Bond prices and yields move inversely. With yields on overnight rates above yields on longer-dated Treasury securities since late last year, investors pay more to own a longer-dated security than they earn while holding it, a condition called negative carry.

Investors might be willing to accept negative carry for six months if they think yields might subsequently fall because the Fed will cut rates or the economy weakens significantly. But the prospect of 12 or 18 months of negative carry would make investors much more reluctant to own longer-dated securities.

“The starting point for this bond market selloff was how the Fed has been guiding investors to think about the most likely outcome for the path of its policy," said Matthew Hornbach, global head of macro strategy at Morgan Stanley. “Investors have just not wanted to pay the negative carry."

Third, concerns about the increase in the supply of longer-dated Treasurys—which might be needed to finance bigger U.S. budget deficits—emerged around the same time that investors concluded there might also be less demand for those securities.

In August, higher Treasury issuance of longer-dated securities, the U.S. credit-rating downgrade by Fitch Ratings and anecdotal reports of waning demand for Treasury debt may have contributed to investors rethinking the risks of holding a long-term Treasury bond.

A more hostile world

Finally, some investors may be concluding that even if the Fed and other central banks are able to bring inflation down in the short run, greater inflation volatility will make bonds a less attractive hedge against stocks than has historically been the case.

For the last three decades, globalization and technological innovation were powerful forces in lowering inflation. “In a more hostile world, energy prices could move sharply higher, and supply chains could be disrupted again, pushing inflation up around the world," said Tiff Macklem, governor of the Bank of Canada, at a news conference last week.

To hit their inflation targets, central bankers would have to keep interest rates higher as a result.

Write to Nick Timiraos at Nick.Timiraos@wsj.com