Higher coal imports likely to increase cost for discoms by 4.5-5% in FY23: ICRA

According to ICRA, in terms of coal import dependency for the power sector, the share of coal imports in the overall coal requirements for the power sector declined to about 4% in FY2022 against that of 8% in FY2021, amid the increase in international coal price level by more than 150% over the last 12-month period (Indonesian coal price index) and challenges faced by the IPPs to pass on the fuel price cost increase to the distribution utilities (discoms) under the PPAs. With a sharp increase in coal price levels internationally over the past 14 months, the variable cost of generation for imported coal-based power projects is estimated to have increased by more than Rs. 3.0 per unit between March 2021 and May 2022, said the report.