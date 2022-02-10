The 10 basis points (bps) increase in the fiscal deficit in FY22 revised estimate from the budget estimate of 6.8% is unlikely to push up the government's final consumption expenditure (GFCE) and in turn growth in 4QFY22, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said on Thursday. This, despite the quarterly revenue expenditure in 4QFY22 being the second-highest at ₹10.37 trillion.

GFCE forms roughly 11% of the GDP. A key component of GFCE is the revenue expenditure of the union government which could fall 6.93% yoy in 4QFY22.

This is not expected to have a positive impact on GDP growth in 4QFY22 because the high base effect will put pressure on the GFCE growth during the same period.

The union government, as per FY22RE, has projected a total expenditure of ₹37.7 trillion, which is an increase of over 8.23% over the FY22BE. FY22RE pegs the revenue expenditure at ₹31.67 trillion and capital expenditure (capex) at ₹6.02 trillion (increase over FY22BE: 8.14% and 8.75%, respectively).

However, the revised capex includes ₹519.71 billion as a repayment of the past liabilities of Air India Asset Holding Limited, leaving the actual capex in FY22 marginally lower at ₹5.50 trillion than FY22BE.

The Controller General of Accounts provides monthly provisional data for union government finances. The latest data is available till end-December 2021. Using this information, the proposed expenditure for 4QFY22 is ₹12.48 trillion. This is an increase of 1.5% over 4QFY21 expenditure of ₹12.31 trillion. The ratings agency said that a further bifurcation alludes that the revenue expenditure is expected to come in at ₹10.37 trillion which is a fall of 6.9% yoy.

The non-interest revenue expenditure is a good metric to gauge the quality of revenue spending by the government as it adds to the aggregate demand in the economy. However, it could drop 12.7% yoy to ₹7.89 trillion in 4QFY22.

As per the first advance estimates by National Statistical Organisation, the size of the private final consumption expenditure in FY22 would be 97.8% of that of FY20. The first advance estimates do not consider the impact of omicron. Although the economic impact has been less severe than earlier two waves, it still has created an economic uncertainty.

Translating capital expenditure into reality in 4QFY22 would not be an easy task, because the proposed ₹2.11 trillion to be spent in 4QFY22 is an increase of 82.2% yoy. The capex by the union government, on an average, has been 5.45% of the gross capital formation (i.e. investment) during 1QFY12-2QFY22. Therefore, government capex alone will not be sufficient to push the overall investments in the economy, the ratings agency said.

