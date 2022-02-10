Higher fiscal deficit in FY22 unlikely to support growth in Q4: Ind-Ra

Translating capital expenditure into reality in 4QFY22 would not be an easy task, because the proposed ₹2.11 trillion to be spent in 4QFY22 is an increase of 82.2% yoy. The capex by the union government, on an average, has been 5.45% of the gross capital formation (i.e. investment) during 1QFY12-2QFY22. Therefore, government capex alone will not be sufficient to push the overall investments in the economy, the ratings agency said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}