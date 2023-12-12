Higher food prices push retail inflation to three-month high of 5.5% in November

Retail inflation rose to a three-month high in November due to higher food prices, prompting expectations of stricter supply-side measures from the government to tame rising food prices in the coming days.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation stood at 5.5% in November, up from 4.87% in October and 5.02% in September, remaining within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) comfort zone of 2-6% for the third consecutive month, according to data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation.

In November 2022, retail inflation stood at 5.88%.

Food inflation, measured by the Consumer Food Price Index, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, rose to 8.70% in November from 6.61% in October and 6.62% in September.

A Mint poll of 23 economists estimated India’s retail inflation to rise to 5.8% in October; however, they believe the rise in food inflation was triggered by higher prices of vegetables and pulses, signalling a departure from the previous three months of easing.

Earlier in July, retail inflation rose to a 15-month high of 7.4%, led by an increase in food prices spurred by seasonal fluctuations.

This prompted the government to strengthen buffers for essential food items, make periodic open market releases, ease imports of essential food items through trade policy measures. The government also stepped in to prevent hoarding by revising stock limits, and channelling supplies through designated retail outlets in an effort to curb inflation.

During November, vegetable and pulses inflation rose to 17.70% and 20.23%, respectively, up from 2.70%, and 18.79%, recorded during October. The food and beverage inflation stood at 8.02% in November, up from 6.24% in October.

"While softer than expected, the surge in November CPI inflation has solely been led by food inflation. We continue to monitor the key food items as production remains a worry amidst weak sowing, lower reservoir levels and continued erratic weather conditions," said Upasna Bhardwaj, chief economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

"Overall, the continued moderation in core inflation should provide respite to RBI which should keep them (interest rate) on a prolonged pause mode," she added.

At its latest rate-setting meeting in December, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%.

Earlier in October, the US Federal Reserve also held the key interest rate in a target range between 5.25% and 5.5%, where it has been since July. The Fed will meet between 12 and 13 December to decide on interest rate.

Similarly, in late October, the European Central Bank ended its run of interest rate hikes when it kept the interest rates unchanged at 4% after 10 consecutive hikes that began in July 2022.

Regulating interest rate is a key instrument for the central bank to control inflation. A higher interest rate regime makes borrowing costs more expensive, which can reduce demand among banks, other financial institutions and even general public to borrow money. Reducing supply of money in the market can also bring down consumer spending.

"Up move in November inflation was primarily driven by perishables and persistent rise in pulses as well as cereals. Alongside easing pressure from the fuel segment, benign core inflation will keep concerns over generalised price pressures at bay," said Radhika Rao, executive director and senior economist, DBS Research Group.

"The likelihood of further acceleration in the December inflation aligns with the central bank's cautious stance," she added.

Meanwhile, among states, Delhi and Chhattisgarh reported the slowest retail inflation during November at 3.10% and 3.56%, respectively, while states such as Odisha (7.65%), Rajasthan (6.99%), Haryana (6.78%) and Punjab (6.54%) recorded the fastest price rice.

