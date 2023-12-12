Higher food prices push retail inflation to three-month high of 5.5% in November
November's retail inflation print has neared the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance band of 6%. In November, vegetable and pulses inflation rose to 17.70% and 20.23%, respectively, up from 2.70%, and 18.79%, recorded during October.
Retail inflation rose to a three-month high in November due to higher food prices, prompting expectations of stricter supply-side measures from the government to tame rising food prices in the coming days.
