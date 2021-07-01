Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Economy >Higher GST receipts should be new normal: Nirmala Sitharaman

Higher GST receipts should be new normal: Nirmala Sitharaman

GST collections had stayed above 1 trillion since last October.
1 min read . 04:56 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • Sitharaman and minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur pointed out how the authorities have used technology to balance taxpayer convenience and deterrence to tax evasion.

New Delhi: Higher Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections should now be the new normal with the steps taken by the government to make it easier to do business and enforce tax compliance, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on the fourth anniversary of GST rollout.

In separate messages, Sitharaman and minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur pointed out how the authorities have used technology to balance taxpayer convenience and deterrence to tax evasion.

In separate messages, Sitharaman and minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur pointed out how the authorities have used technology to balance taxpayer convenience and deterrence to tax evasion.

“Commendable work has been done in the year gone by both in the area of facilitation and enforcement with numerous cases of fraudulent dealers and input tax credit being registered. The enhanced revenue collection in recent months should now be the ‘new normal’," Sitharaman said in her message.

GST collections had stayed above 1 trillion since last October in line with economic recovery. However, there might be a temporary blip in the June GST collections as a result of the second wave of the pandemic, before tax receipts recovering further in coming months.

Thakur said in his message that instances of fake input tax credit and tax evasion of more than 29,000 crore have been detected since last November as part of an enforcement drive by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

“The one distinctive feature of the year that has passed is the balance that we have struck between trade facilitation or ease of doing business on the one hand and enforcement on the other. It has been a year when technology has been deployed successfully to fulfil both the objectives," Thakur said.

The minister also said that the government was alert to the needs of the trade and industry and was constantly striving to offer a user-friendly GST system.

