Higher inflation could require more monetary policy tightening: IMF chief2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 05:21 PM IST
In its latest World Economic Outlook report, released in April, IMF had projected the Indian economy to grow 5.9% for calendar year 2023, and 6.3% during 2024, making it the fastest-growing economy in the world.
Gandhinagar: With economic activity slowing, especially in the manufacturing sector, medium-term growth prospects globally could remain weak, and higher inflation could require more monetary policy tightening, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said at the G20 summit on Tuesday.
