Higher inflationary pressures pose policy challenges in India: Fitch Solutions

NEW DELHI: Policymakers in India are grappling with high inflation, which will start to pose policy challenges, Fitch Solutions cautioned on Thursday. This despite India having one of the strongest growth outlooks across emerging markets.

“Policymaking could become slightly more challenging in the months ahead as higher inflationary pressures, stronger growth and still-wide fiscal deficits make life slightly more difficult for policymakers, resulting in possible policy trade-offs," Fitch Solutions, a sister agency of Fitch Ratings said in a report.

The headline retail inflation eased to 4.4% in September from 5.3% in the preceding month, but fuel prices continued to head higher to 13.6%. Fitch said year to date inflation averaged 5.2%, which is slightly below its full-year forecast of 5.5% for 2021.

“The good news is that inflation remains within the Reserve Bank of India’s target of 4% ± 2%, and the government reappointed the central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das for another three-year term, which will ensure policy continuity. Given still-strong growth and rising inflationary pressures, the market is pricing in another 30-40bps of hikes by December, which poses upside risks to our forecast of 4% for the repo rate by end-2021," it added.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) last month raised its inflation forecast for India to 5.6% for this fiscal from the 4.9% estimated in April, citing growing inflationary risks worldwide even as it kept its growth forecast for the year unchanged at 9.5% for Asia’s third-largest economy.

Fitch in its latest report maintained FY22 growth forecast for India at 9% and at 7.6% for FY23, which is slightly below consensus forecasts of 9.2%, and above consensus estimates of 7.4% next year.

The central government last week slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹5 per litre and ₹10 per litre respectively, offering some relief to consumers on the eve of Diwali. “While this should help to ease price pressures somewhat, we are forecasting Brent crude oil prices to average $D72.00/bbl in 2022, which will add additional pressure to the government’s fiscal accounts, which we forecast will post a deficit of 9.1% of GDP," Fitch Solutions said.

Fitch said India’s external sector remains strong, but there are some rising pressures as the trade deficit widens. “First, while the rupee remains on a broad weakening trend and is down by about 2.6% against the USD and this sets it on track to hit our annual average forecast of INR73.80/USD. Over the past month however, the currency appreciated by about 1.1% over the last month to trade at INR74.2/USD, which is in line with slight strength (0.7%) seen over the past month in the MSCI EM Currency index," it added.

While export growth remained elevated at 22.6% in September, which shows still-strong demand for Indian exports, imports rose by an even faster 85%, in part to higher oil prices, which is corroborated by a worsening of India’s terms of trade. “While this points to the potential for a larger trade and current account deficit for longer, the good news is that reserves remain elevated and broadly stable at $642bn, and India’s import cover stood at about 11 months in September, which is slightly above the 2017-2019 average of 10 months," Fitch said.

