Higher inflationary pressures pose policy challenges in India: Fitch Solutions

Fitch said India’s external sector remains strong, but there are some rising pressures as the trade deficit widens. “First, while the rupee remains on a broad weakening trend and is down by about 2.6% against the USD and this sets it on track to hit our annual average forecast of INR73.80/USD. Over the past month however, the currency appreciated by about 1.1% over the last month to trade at INR74.2/USD, which is in line with slight strength (0.7%) seen over the past month in the MSCI EM Currency index," it added.