Higher rates, credit demand lift banks’ Q1 interest income

Despite the gradual resurgence of corporate credit where a large portion of sanctioned loans are yet to be utilized, it is the retail segment that drove credit growth in the June quarter. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities pointed out in a report on 16 August that corporate loans have not picked up meaningfully yet, growing just 3% in June 2022. “Some lenders are indicating caution due to worries relating to the global macroeconomic environment. But, incrementally, banks saw better growth opportunities in sectors like non-bank lenders and infrastructure (roads and telecom)," the report said, adding that banks have been indicating higher utilization of working capital limits by borrowers in the past few quarters.