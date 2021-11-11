Higher revenue devolution to states will offset loss from duty cut on fuel: Icra

Revenue loss to states due to cut in excise duty and value-added taxes on fuel items by the Centre and states respectively will be more than offset by the gains from higher than budgeted tax devolution by the Centre to states, according to estimates by Icra Ltd.

The rating agency on Thursday said the FY22 revenue loss to the states due to indirect tax cut comes around ₹440 billion whereas likely gains from the higher-than-budgeted tax devolution due to robust revenue receipts is around ₹600 billion during the current fiscal.

Following the rise in crude oil prices, the Centre reduced the road and infrastructure cess (RIC) component of the central excise duty levied on petrol and diesel last week. The cess is not shared with the states, hence causing no direct loss to them. However, since most states levy VAT on an ad valorem basis, the excise cut will lower their VAT inflows by around ₹90 billion, according to Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ltd.

"Subsequently, varying VAT cuts on fuels have been announced so far by 25 states and Union Territories, and others may well follow. We tentatively estimate the revenue loss to all states and UTs from the VAT cuts on these fuels at Rs. 350 billion. Accordingly, their total revenue foregone is assessed at Rs. 440 billion for FY2022, in line with the expected revenue loss of the GoI," she added.

The central government last week slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹5 per litre and ₹10 per litre respectively, offering some relief to consumers on the eve of Diwali. "Factoring in the impact of the excise duty cut and our expectations for mobility and the economic recovery with the rising covid-19 vaccine coverage, ICRA forecasts the year-on-year (YoY) rise in the consumption of MS (motor spirit) and HSD (high speed diesel) in FY22 at 14% and 8%, respectively, on the low base of FY21," Nayar said.

However, based on the available data, ICRA expects the tax devolution to states to exceed the Centre's FY22 budget estimates (BE) by a substantial ₹600 billion, and the FY21 by a healthy ₹1.3 trillion. However, the tax devolution to the states was nearly unchanged at Rs. 2.6 trillion in first half (April-September) of both FY21 and FY22. In monthly terms, the devolution amount stepped up to ₹475 billion each in July-September 2021 from ₹392 billion each in the previous three months.

“Based on the expected upward revision in tax devolution to ₹7.3 trillion in FY22 from the budgeted Rs. 6.7 trillion, the retention of the monthly amount of tax devolution at Rs. 475 billion in October-February FY22, will back-end the release of Rs. 2.3 trillion to March 2022, which will be inefficient from the cash-flow perspective for the states. Accordingly, there is a renewed case for the GoI to increase the monthly devolution to the states to avoid back-ended transfers. The revenue visibility will enhance confidence and allow them (states) to expedite expenditure, especially growth supportive capital spending," Nayar added.

