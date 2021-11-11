Higher revenue devolution to states will offset loss from duty cut on fuel: Icra

“Based on the expected upward revision in tax devolution to ₹7.3 trillion in FY22 from the budgeted Rs. 6.7 trillion, the retention of the monthly amount of tax devolution at Rs. 475 billion in October-February FY22, will back-end the release of Rs. 2.3 trillion to March 2022, which will be inefficient from the cash-flow perspective for the states. Accordingly, there is a renewed case for the GoI to increase the monthly devolution to the states to avoid back-ended transfers. The revenue visibility will enhance confidence and allow them (states) to expedite expenditure, especially growth supportive capital spending," Nayar added.