Business News/ Economy / Higher revenue, poll impact rein in fiscal deficit at 2.7 trillion in April-July

Higher revenue, poll impact rein in fiscal deficit at ₹2.7 trillion in April-July

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

India's fiscal deficit for April-July was 2.76 trillion, significantly lower than last year's 6 trillion, due to higher tax collections and reduced pre-election spending. Capital expenditure is expected to rise in the remaining months of FY25.

The Union government’s spending on capital expenditure shot up to 80,209 crore in July, compared with 38,599 crore in the same month a year ago. (Pixabay)

New Delhi: The Centre’s fiscal deficit in the April-July period was limited to 2.76 trillion owing to higher tax and non-tax revenue, robust dividend from the Reserve Bank of India, and lower capital expenditure due to the national election earlier this year.

The deficit is less than half of the level seen a year ago, showed data from the Comptroller General of Accounts (CGA).

Fiscal deficit, or the gap between the central government’s receipts and spending, met through borrowings, was at 17.2% of the full-year target of 16.1 trillion in the first four months of the 2024-25 financial year.

In the same period a year ago, fiscal deficit was at 6 trillion, or 34% of the full-year target for 2023-24.

Experts said the Central government is likely to meet its fiscal deficit target of 16.1 trillion, or 4.9% of GDP, in the current financial year.

Up to the end of July, the Central government spent 2.61 trillion, or a fourth of the 11.1 trillion budgeted for infrastructure-creation in the current financial year. In the same period a year ago, it had spent 3.17 trillion on capital expenditure.

This suggests that the government has eight months to spend the remaining three-fourth of the capital expenditure earmarked for FY25.

The Central government collected nearly 10.2 trillion in tax and non-tax revenue up to the end of July, about a third of its full-year target.

Gross tax revenue at 10.8 trillion showed a 21.3% annual growth.

Corporate tax collection improved at a modest 4.8% annually to 1.84 trillion, while personal income tax collection soared 53.4% to 3.94 trillion in the first four months of the current fiscal year, showed data.

The Centre’s Goods and Services Tax (CGST) collection improved 9.8% annually to 3 trillion in that period. Customs duty and central excise duty receipts showed modest improvements.

In the first quarter of the current financial year, fiscal deficit was a little over 8% of the budget estimate due to lower government spending during the election months (April-June), said Rumki Majumdar, economist at Deloitte India.

Besides, non-tax revenue such as dividend from RBI helped the government improve its fiscal deficit position.

“We expect the government to increase capex spending substantially during the year," said Majumdar.

Data showed that after the national election, the Central government’s spending on capital expenditure shot up to 80,209 crore in July, compared with 38,599 crore in the same month a year ago.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Gireesh writes on the Indian economy, government policy, regulatory developments and trends in the business landscape. His areas of reporting include finance, taxation, company law, bankruptcy code, competition law, financial reporting and auditing. He also covers federal policy think tank NITI Aayog.
