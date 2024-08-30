India's fiscal deficit for April-July was ₹ 2.76 trillion, significantly lower than last year's ₹ 6 trillion, due to higher tax collections and reduced pre-election spending. Capital expenditure is expected to rise in the remaining months of FY25.

New Delhi: The Centre’s fiscal deficit in the April-July period was limited to ₹2.76 trillion owing to higher tax and non-tax revenue, robust dividend from the Reserve Bank of India, and lower capital expenditure due to the national election earlier this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The deficit is less than half of the level seen a year ago, showed data from the Comptroller General of Accounts (CGA).

Fiscal deficit, or the gap between the central government's receipts and spending, met through borrowings, was at 17.2% of the full-year target of ₹16.1 trillion in the first four months of the 2024-25 financial year.

In the same period a year ago, fiscal deficit was at ₹6 trillion, or 34% of the full-year target for 2023-24.

Experts said the Central government is likely to meet its fiscal deficit target of ₹16.1 trillion, or 4.9% of GDP, in the current financial year.

Up to the end of July, the Central government spent ₹2.61 trillion, or a fourth of the ₹11.1 trillion budgeted for infrastructure-creation in the current financial year. In the same period a year ago, it had spent ₹3.17 trillion on capital expenditure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This suggests that the government has eight months to spend the remaining three-fourth of the capital expenditure earmarked for FY25.

The Central government collected nearly ₹10.2 trillion in tax and non-tax revenue up to the end of July, about a third of its full-year target.

Gross tax revenue at ₹10.8 trillion showed a 21.3% annual growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Corporate tax collection improved at a modest 4.8% annually to ₹1.84 trillion, while personal income tax collection soared 53.4% to ₹3.94 trillion in the first four months of the current fiscal year, showed data.

The Centre’s Goods and Services Tax (CGST) collection improved 9.8% annually to ₹3 trillion in that period. Customs duty and central excise duty receipts showed modest improvements.

In the first quarter of the current financial year, fiscal deficit was a little over 8% of the budget estimate due to lower government spending during the election months (April-June), said Rumki Majumdar, economist at Deloitte India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides, non-tax revenue such as dividend from RBI helped the government improve its fiscal deficit position.

“We expect the government to increase capex spending substantially during the year," said Majumdar.