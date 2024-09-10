Higher tariffs to hit poorest countries hard, unlikely to protect jobs, WTO says
Increased protectionism will hit the world’s poorest countries hardest, and is a costly and counterproductive way of protecting jobs in rich countries, the World Trade Organization said Monday as it called for a period of “reglobaliziation" to reduce global inequality.