Higher UPI limit may not aid retail IPO investors instantly

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposed further enhancing the transaction limit on UPI payments for the retail direct scheme and IPO applications to Rs5 lakh. Over time, UPI has also become a popular payment option for IPOs since its availability from 1 January 2019, according to the central bank. IPO applications of Rs2 lakh to Rs5 lakh constitute approximately 10% of subscription applications, it said. The limit for fund transfers through the immediate payment service (IMPS) was recently hiked to ₹5 lakh, and as UPI also uses IMPS infrastructure in the backend, it was a logical shift, experts said. “More than the retail category of investors, the high-net-worth individual (HNI) segment will get a boost if RBI increases the UPI limit to Rs5 lakh," said Pranav Haldea, managing director of Prime Database group, a database dedicated to the primary capital market. As the capital market has rapidly expanded in the last few years, the appetite for IPOs among retail investors and HNIs has increased manifold, which is evident in the subscription data of issues this year, Haldea said. “This shall also help the new, proposed category of investors who invest between Rs2 lakh to Rs10 lakh in an IPO," Haldea said.