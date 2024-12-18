Higher U.S. tariffs on imports from Europe would weaken economic growth in the eurozone, but the effect on inflation is uncertain, European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane said Wednesday.

The ECB a week ago lowered its growth forecast for the eurozone economy in 2025 to 1.1% from 1.3%, but Lane said the expansion would likely be slower if the currency area’s exporters faced higher tariffs on sales to their largest overseas market.

However, Lane said there were scenarios in which inflation would slow as a result of higher tariffs, but also scenarios in which it would accelerate, with currency movements having an effect on the eventual outcome.

“We do think it’s negative for output and the impact on inflation is uncertain," Lane said of “trade frictions" in a webcast.

The uncertain effect on inflation makes it difficult to predict how policymakers at the ECB would respond to higher tariffs. Investors now expect the ECB to lower borrowing costs at each of its meetings in the first half of next year, having cut four times in 2024.

Lane said the ECB has a “two-sided agility," and would be prepared to cut rates more slowly if inflationary pressures were increasing, and more rapidly if they were cooling faster than forecast.

But he said eurozone inflation is likely to settle at the ECB’s 2% target.

“We do think we’re close to being on track for inflation," he said.

ECB policy makers have a range of view on the likely impact of tariffs, should U.S. president-elect Donald Trump follow through on comments made during the campaign.

Speaking Monday, executive board member Isabel Schnabel said tariffs would likely boost inflation and have a modest impact on economic growth. On the same day, ECB President Christine Lagarde said tariffs would weaken the eurozone’s economic recovery, and highlighted the need to find alternatives to exports as a source of growth.

The eurozone economy grew more rapidly than expected in the three months through September, but business surveys point to a slowdown as the year draws to a close.

However, Lane said the currency area is quite far away from an economic contraction, although that view might be reassessed in the event of “new shocks," a reference to potential tariffs.

