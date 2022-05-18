Highest concentration of unemployment in people with education degree: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The lowest concentration (as low as 0.6% in 2019-20) of unemployment is among the non-literate population. The highest concentration is among people with a diploma or certificate course, graduation and post-graduate and above, stretching between 19%-20% in every slab, the report said
A new report on inequality in India has raised an alarm over rising structural unemployment in the country, stating that the highest concentration of unemployment is among people with a higher education degree.
Report titled ‘State of Inequality in India’ released by ‘The Institute for Competitiveness’ on Wednesday said that there is a “dire need" to create more jobs in the country corresponding to higher education levels.
“The lowest concentration (as low as 0.6% in 2019-20) of unemployment is among the non-literate population. The highest concentration is among people with a diploma or certificate course, graduation and post-graduate and above, stretching between 19%-20% in every slab," the report highlighted.
The report further flagged problems due to loss of learning days during the covid-19 pandemic and suggested universalisation of school education be done on “immediate priority".
With massive loss of learning days, in the face of the Covid Pandemic, it is all the more pertinent to have a system that brings classrooms into our houses so that no child has to drop studying because of inaccessibility to any kind of resources – digital or physical, the report said.
It was recommended that the government must allocate more percentage of the expenditure towards social services and the social sector to make the most vulnerable population resilient to sudden shocks and stop their descent into poverty.