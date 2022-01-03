Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal today said India has achieved the highest ever exports of $37 billion in December 2021, a 37% jump over December 2020.

“We are on track to achieve an export target of $400 billion. The top 10 major commodity groups constituting 80% of exports have grown by 41% over last December," Goyal said.

The commerce ministry data released today shows outbound shipments during April-December 2021 crossed $300 billion, exceeding the exports of 2020-21.

Highest ever goods exports in the history of India in Dec’21!



💰Exports over $37 Billion

📈 37% jump over Dec’20



Govt. led by PM @NarendraModi ji is providing a boost to manufacturing sector for building an #AatmanirbharBharat. pic.twitter.com/Uwxdll63Wz — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 3, 2022

Goyal said Uttar Pradesh has been one of the best performing states under the Centre's 'One district, One product' scheme. The minister said the state is expected to export goods worth ₹2 lakh crore.

In November, too, India's merchandise exports jumped 27.16% to $ 30.04 billion on the back of good performance by sectors like petroleum products, engineering goods and electronic items.

*With PTI, ANI inputs

