Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of March 2023, eight of the 16 indicators were in red, four were in amber, and four in green—a deterioration from February, when seven indicators were in red and six were in green.