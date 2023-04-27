Hello User
Home / Economy / High-frequency indicators deteriorate again in March

High-frequency indicators deteriorate again in March

1 min read . 08:11 PM IST Tanay Sukumar
Mint

  • As of March 2023, eight of the 16 indicators were in red, four were in amber, and four in green—a deterioration from February, when seven indicators were in red and six were in green

Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of March 2023, eight of the 16 indicators were in red, four were in amber, and four in green—a deterioration from February, when seven indicators were in red and six were in green.

As of March 2023, eight of the 16 indicators were in red, four were in amber, and four in green—a deterioration from February, when seven indicators were in red and six were in green.

Here’s a glimpse of how each indicator fared.

Here's a glimpse of how each indicator fared.

Mint
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanay Sukumar

Tanay leads Mint's data journalism team. His role involves editing and overseeing the newspaper's diverse data offerings, ranging from deep analytical pieces to bite-sized social media charts.
