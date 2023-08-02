comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 02 2023 12:41:30
High-frequency indicators fail to show much improvement in June
Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of June 2023, seven of the 16 indicators were in red, four were in amber, and five in green—nearly the same as May, when seven indicators were in red and four were in green.

Here’s a glimpse of how each indicator fared.

 

Mint
View Full Image
Mint
ask better questions
Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 12:02 PM IST
