High-frequency indicators fail to show much improvement in June

High-frequency indicators fail to show much improvement in June

1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 12:02 PM IST Payal Bhattacharya

  • As of June 2023, seven of the 16 indicators were in red, four were in amber, and five in green—nearly the same as May, when seven indicators were in red and four were in green.

As of June 2023, seven of the 16 indicators were in red. SAM PANTHAKY / AFP

Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of June 2023, seven of the 16 indicators were in red, four were in amber, and five in green—nearly the same as May, when seven indicators were in red and four were in green.

Here’s a glimpse of how each indicator fared.

Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 12:02 PM IST
