High-frequency indicators show mild deterioration in July: Mint tracker

Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of July 2023, eight of the 16 indicators were in red, two were in amber, and six in green—a mild deterioration from June, when seven indicators were in red and six were in green.