Business News/ Economy / High-frequency indicators show mild deterioration in July: Mint tracker

High-frequency indicators show mild deterioration in July: Mint tracker

1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 11:16 AM IST Payal Bhattacharya

  • As of July 2023, eight of the 16 indicators were in red, two were in amber, and six in green—a slight deterioration from June, when seven indicators were in red and six were in green.

Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy. (Vibha Verma)

Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of July 2023, eight of the 16 indicators were in red, two were in amber, and six in green—a mild deterioration from June, when seven indicators were in red and six were in green.

Here’s a glimpse of how each indicator fared.

