High-frequency indicators show slight uptick in November: Mint macro tracker

Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of November, eight of the 16 indicators were in red, four in amber, and four in green—a slight improvement from October, when three indicators were in green and 11 were in red.