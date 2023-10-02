comScore

High-frequency indicators show some improvement in August: Mint tracker

Payal Bhattacharya 1 min read 02 Oct 2023, 05:33 PM IST
Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy
Summary

  • As of August 2023, six of the 16 indicators were in red, five were in amber, and five in green- an improvement from July, when seven indicators were in red and six were in green.

Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of August 2023, six of the 16 indicators were in red, five were in amber, and five in green—an improvement since July, when seven indicators were in red.

Here’s a glimpse of how each indicator fared.

 

Mint Graphics
View Full Image
Mint Graphics
