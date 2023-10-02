Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / High-frequency indicators show some improvement in August: Mint tracker

High-frequency indicators show some improvement in August: Mint tracker

Payal Bhattacharya

  • As of August 2023, six of the 16 indicators were in red, five were in amber, and five in green- an improvement from July, when seven indicators were in red and six were in green.

Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy

Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of August 2023, six of the 16 indicators were in red, five were in amber, and five in green—an improvement since July, when seven indicators were in red.

Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of August 2023, six of the 16 indicators were in red, five were in amber, and five in green—an improvement since July, when seven indicators were in red.

Here’s a glimpse of how each indicator fared.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Here’s a glimpse of how each indicator fared.

Mint Graphics
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 02 Oct 2023, 05:33 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.