High-frequency indicators show some improvement in August: Mint tracker

Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of August 2023, six of the 16 indicators were in red, five were in amber, and five in green—an improvement since July, when seven indicators were in red.