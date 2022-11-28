Home / Economy / High-frequency indicators showed mild deterioration in October despite festive demand

Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of October, ten of the 16 indicators were in red, two in amber, and four in green—a deterioration from six months ago, when eight indicators were in green. Festive demand failed to prop up the economy in October, indicating an imminent economic slowdown.

Here’s a glimpse of how each indicator fared.

