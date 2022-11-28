Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Economy / High-frequency indicators showed mild deterioration in October despite festive demand

High-frequency indicators showed mild deterioration in October despite festive demand

1 min read . 07:54 PM ISTManjul Paul
Festive demand failed to prop up the economy in October, indicating an imminent economic slowdown

As of October, 10 of the 16 indicators were in red and four were in green —a deterioration from six months ago.

Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of October, ten of the 16 indicators were in red, two in amber, and four in green—a deterioration from six months ago, when eight indicators were in green. Festive demand failed to prop up the economy in October, indicating an imminent economic slowdown.

Here’s a glimpse of how each indicator fared.

Mint Macro Tracker
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Manjul Paul

Manjul Paul is a data journalist. She joined Mint in October 2021. Previously, she worked witth the Reuters polling team in Bangalore as a correspondent for four years.
