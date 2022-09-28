Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of August, four of the 16 indicators were in green, four in amber, and eight in red—an improvement from six months ago.

This was a slight improvement since July, when nine indicators were in red. Waning base effect in some indicators such as credit growth and air traffic.

Here’s a glimpse of how each indicator fared.