High-frequency indicators showed minor improvement in Aug: Mint macro tracker

Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of August, four of the 16 indicators were in green, four in amber, and eight in red—an improvement from six months ago.