High-frequency indicators showed minor improvement in Aug: Mint macro tracker

High-frequency indicators showed minor improvement in Aug: Mint macro tracker

This was a slight improvement since July, when nine indicators were in red. Waning base effect in some indicators such as credit growth and air traffic
1 min read . 04:52 PM ISTTanay Sukumar

As of August, four of the 16 indicators were in green and eight in red—an improvement from six months ago.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of August, four of the 16 indicators were in green, four in amber, and eight in red—an improvement from six months ago.

Here’s a glimpse of how each indicator fared.

