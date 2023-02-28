High-frequency indicators showed modest recovery in Jan: Mint macro tracker
- As of January 2023, eight of the 16 indicators were in red and seven were in green—a recovery from six months ago
Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of January 2023, eight of the 16 indicators were in red, one was in amber, and seven in green—a recovery from December 2022, when nine indicators were in red and five in green.
