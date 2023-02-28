Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Economy / High-frequency indicators showed modest recovery in Jan: Mint macro tracker

1 min read . 08:11 PM IST Manjul Paul
Mint

  • As of January 2023, eight of the 16 indicators were in red and seven were in green—a recovery from six months ago

Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of January 2023, eight of the 16 indicators were in red, one was in amber, and seven in green—a recovery from December 2022, when nine indicators were in red and five in green.

The improvement was led by a strong year-on-year growth in domestic air passengers traffic driven by a low base in January 2022, and a rise in the rupee against the US dollar from a month ago.

Here’s a glimpse of how each indicator fared.

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Manjul Paul

Manjul Paul is a data journalist. She joined Mint in October 2021. Previously, she worked witth the Reuters polling team in Bangalore as a correspondent for four years.
