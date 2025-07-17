Highway construction to take precast route to garner speed; reduce pollution, traffic problems

New Delhi: The Centre has decided that all national highway projects costing over ₹300 crore must use precast material—slabs of concrete that fit into each other—a government official said, in an attempt to improve the quality, speed, and efficiency of road projects.

These precast slabs can be made either in factories or near the highway in contrast to on-site construction, which is known to cause pollution, delays, and traffic problems especially in urban and built-up areas.

Pre-cast concrete is currently used in infrastructure like bridges and metro pillars. The project cost stipulation is aimed at ensuring that they will be used in bigger highway projects. Facilities to make pre-cast concretes will have to be set up by contractors.

Cost implications The move is likely to speed up work on highways, but it may also make projects more expensive as the precast concrete will have to be made in the contractor's own casting yard.

The changes form part of the ‘national highways precast concrete policy’ that has been finalized by ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH).

“The need was felt to accelerate the use of precast concrete components to harness the benefits of precast technology in construction of national highways, expressways and other centrally sponsored road projects. Use of precast concrete elements in built-up area or urban municipal limits has several benefits such as reduced pollution, minimizing user-time delay, etc.,” said a MoRTH official, the person cited above, who did not wish to be named.

As per the policy guidelines mentioned above, the time-schedules in contract agreements will specify the drawings, specifications and the standards as applicable to each pre-cast element. This would have to be followed at all steps by the winning contractor. If the precast components are made by a third- party factory, it would have to be approved by an independent engineer.

A query sent to MoRTH was unanswered at press time.

The use of precast concrete will initially be taken up for non-critical components of highway projects such as box culverts, storm water drain, footpath, fencing, crash barriers, kerbs, channels, pedestrian railing, etc.

Projects would be awarded only when contractors show the extent of planned usage of precast elements in highway work, estimated amount, quantity in specified units and percentage of total quantity and amount proposed in the project.

Fabrication, casting and launching or installation of precast components will be done as per relevant Indian standards, guidelines and codes.

In case of any gaps in these standards, MoRTH has allowed contractors to follow international guidelines and practices adopted by developed countries until Indian guidelines are developed.

Shailesh Agarwal, partner, risk consulting (infrastructure), EY India, said, “The precast policy may lead to higher costs, especially for setting up the casting yard, lifting, shifting and transporting of items. However, these costs can be partly balanced out by savings in on-site concrete transportation, finishing work, and improved product quality.

Additionally, when preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR), the quantity of precast item, precast yard setup and related activities should be considered. If needed, rate analysis should be done using CPWD guidelines. Reusable moulds for items like kerbs, drains, and railings reduce per-unit cost over multiple uses.”