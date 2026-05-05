The government is considering awarding national highway contracts only after obtaining all critical clearances, a move aimed at curbing project delays and cost escalation, according to two officials aware of the development.
India plans to award construction-ready highway contracts, with all approvals in place, to curb delays
SummaryIn a bid to eliminate persistent highway project delays, MoRTH is proposing stricter pre-award filters, ensuring all critical land and structural clearances are in place before contracts are awarded. This shift aims to make highway projects more execution-ready.
The government is considering awarding national highway contracts only after obtaining all critical clearances, a move aimed at curbing project delays and cost escalation, according to two officials aware of the development.
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