Mint Explainer | Why new norms for service roads are set to push up India’s highway project costs
Building India’s highways is set to become more expensive after the road transport ministry mandated that service roads and slip roads must be built to the same standards as main carriageways. While the new guidelines aim to improve safety, they will also push up project costs.
