New Delhi: Increasingly faced with natural disasters, India’s hilly states as well as the border states have urged the 16th Finance Commission to provide extra fiscal room, arguing that rehabilitation costs and the challenges of administering remote terrain demand a more flexible and resilient framework than what the standard funding formula allows, two people familiar with the matter told Mint .

The Finance Commission is tasked with recommending how central tax revenues should be divided between the Centre and the states (vertical devolution), and how that share should be distributed among states (horizontal devolution). The official deadline for its recommendations is 31 October.

Also Read | Finance Commission and Indian cities: A blueprint for municipal finance

In consultations with the Finance Commission during their visits, these states have sought relaxation in their borrowing limits, citing fiscal pressures due to the extreme weather events such as floods, landslides and cyclones, the people mentioned above said.

“Some states, particularly those prone to natural disasters, have called for targeted provisions to bridge fiscal gaps and strengthen resilience, especially in the vulnerable areas," said the first person cited above, requesting anonymity. “States, particularly those hit frequently by natural calamities, have also urged the Commission to relax borrowing limits."

As things stand, states are allowed to borrow up to 3% of their gross state domestic product (GSDP) for fiscal year 2025 (FY25), as mandated by the Fifteenth Finance Commission. An additional 0.5% leeway is available for states that meet reform milestones, particularly in the power sector, such as cutting losses and improving efficiency.

Also Read | The 16th Finance Commission could catalyze climate governance in India

In recent years, natural calamities have taken a heavy toll on several states across Indian states, with floods, landslides and cyclones causing severe economic and human loss.

Recently, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand have been hit by floods, destroying infrastructure and livelihoods. Meanwhile, Assam and other northeastern states continue to battle recurring floods, that displace millions every year. On the eastern coast, cyclones leave Odisha and West Bengal poorer, with widespread damage to homes, crops, and power networks.

“These disasters have not only strained state finances but also exposed the limits of existing relief frameworks, leaving governments struggling to rebuild and protect vulnerable communities," the person mentioned above added.

The Sixteenth Finance Commission has completed its round of state visits by June. Chaired by Arvind Panagariya, the commission is going through detailed memorandums submitted by various states and departments to shape its recommendations for the 2026–31 period.

Also Read | Banks brace for key UK Supreme Court ruling on car finance commissions

Some states have also asked the Finance Commission to take into consideration the high costs of providing services in hilly regions, difficult terrains, and border areas.

“Some states, which face such challenges, have also sought a higher revenue deficit grant. The 16th Finance Commission has also been requested by such states to take into consideration the high costs of providing services, especially in difficult terrain and border areas," said the second person mentioned above. Some states are also demanding a higher share, citing rising social sector commitments, added this person.

A state revenue deficit grant is recommended by the Finance Commission to bridge the gap between a state’s projected revenue and its expenditure after accounting for its share of central taxes. Released in installments by the finance ministry, these grants provide crucial support to financially-weaker states in meeting their revenue shortfalls.

A spokesperson of the 16th Finance Commission did not respond to emailed queries.

Manoj Panda, a member of the commission, had earlier told Mint that the Sixteenth Finance Commission may have to go "a bit beyond" the standard parameters while computing the share of the country's revenue kitty in line with the demands of the more developed states.

Apart from the hilly and border states seeking more funds, there has also been a growing clamour from wealthier states–typically bunched around the western and southern regions–to be given a bigger share of the revenue. These states argue that while they contribute disproportionately to national GDP and tax collections, the distribution formula does not adequately reward their economic performance. The devolution rate remains the same for all states.

Interestingly, the 15th Finance Commission had listed the standard parameters and the various metrics used by it to decide on the division of the central and state revenue kitty. These were: population, area (of the state), forest and ecology, income distance (disparities in per capita GDP), tax and fiscal efforts, and demographic performance.

The 15th Finance Commission had recommended that states receive 41% of the divisible pool of central taxes during 2021–26, trimming the share from 42% to reflect the creation of the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The commission's report had placed a strong emphasis on bolstering primary healthcare through higher budget allocations, setting up a non-lapsable fund for defence and internal security, and extending sector-specific grants for nutrition, health, and pre-primary education.

To encourage reform, it had proposed incentives for states advancing in agriculture and education. On revenue, the commission urged stronger mobilization through income and asset-based taxation, an expanded framework for tax deducted at source and tax collected at source, and digitization of property records.