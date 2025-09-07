Hilly, border states seek wider fiscal room from Finance Commission as disaster support
India's border and hilly states have called on the 16th Finance Commission for increased fiscal assistance to address disaster-related costs. On the other hand, wealthier states are pitching for a larger share of central revenues, highlighting their economic contributions.
New Delhi: Increasingly faced with natural disasters, India’s hilly states as well as the border states have urged the 16th Finance Commission to provide extra fiscal room, arguing that rehabilitation costs and the challenges of administering remote terrain demand a more flexible and resilient framework than what the standard funding formula allows, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.