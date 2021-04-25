History offers only rough guide to the coming economic boom
- The composition of today’s economy is very different from past ones following recessions
The U.S. economy is poised to grow at its fastest pace in decades, carried along by a wave of pent-up demand built during the pandemic and the trillions of dollars of support the government has provided over the past year.
But what that boom will look like—how long it will last, what it might do for employment, how much inflation it might generate—isn’t clear. The grab bag of history doesn’t offer many periods in living memory when gross domestic product grew as quickly as forecasters expect for this year, and those past experiences came about when the composition of the economy was very different from today.
