Hockey stick to K shaped recovery: CFA Institute members realign expectations

In the latest survey, 32% of respondents took a more optimistic view that the economy is on a steady path towards full recovery and operating at a pre pandemic pace in the next one to three years. The figures for responses from South Asia, including India, are similar to the global figures with 40% of respondents in South Asia favouring a K shaped recovery. Another 36% voted in favour of a steady path towards full recovery in South Asia. In contrast respondents in other emerging markets took a more pessimistic view. 23%, 25%, and 27% of respondents in Latin America and Caribbean, Middle East, and Africa, respectively, believe their economy is already on a steady path to recovery.