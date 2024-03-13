Hold the Inflation Champagne

Wall Street and Washington are so eager to claim victory over inflation that even an acceleration in prices these days is deemed to be another step toward stable prices. Or so it seemed Tuesday, as Wall Street and various market sages shrugged off news that the consumer-price index for February rose at a faster pace for the second month in a row.
The CPI for all prices rose 0.4% in the month, up from 0.3% in January after months of slower increases. This means the inflation pace for the last three months at an annual rate is faster than for the last 12 months.
The core inflation rate, sans food and energy, rose at 0.4% for the second month in a row, or 3.8% for the last 12 months. That’s in the opposite direction of where the Federal Reserve wants prices to go as it attempts to return to its 2% annual inflation target.
Investors shrugged off the report, as if they continue to expect the Fed to cut interest rates as early as June. Stock indexes rose, and former Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren reinforced the optimism that disinflation continues.
We hope that’s right, but putting the champagne back on ice may be the wiser course. The price acceleration coincides with evidence that monetary conditions aren’t as tight as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said.
Equities have been rising almost without a break since late October. Speculative bets like Bitcoin are back in vogue. Gold prices spiked until a recent correction. And junk bond spreads over Treasurys are signaling that risk is back on, baby. There’s some evidence that the strong economic growth of 2023 has slowed, but there are no signs of recession.
Yet as recently as last week, Mr. Powell made clear that he expects to cut interest rates more than once in 2024. The question is whether that guidance looks wise amid these hardly stringent financial conditions.
In this kind of market run in the 1990s, former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan counseled against “irrational exuberance." There’s no such caution at the central bank now, as the Fed is eager to declare that inflation victory is at hand. Maybe wait until prices aren’t re-accelerating.