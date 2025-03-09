Holi 2025: The Holi festival this year is expected to generate over ₹60,000 crore in business, a report has said on Sunday.

According to estimates of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the Holi festival this year is expected to generate business worth over ₹60,000 crore, showing a nearly 20% increase compared to the previous year’s figure of ₹50,000 crore.

Holi will be celebrated on Friday, March 14. Ahead of the festival of colours, people have already started to go out for shopping, buying colours, clothes, accessories and sweets.

According to CAIT secretary general and BJP MP from Chandni Chowk Praveen Khandelwal, Holi is expected to “stimulate economic activities, benefiting local businesses, small traders, small-scale industries, and the MSME sector in particular.” This year's Holi festival is also likely to be beneficial for traders and retailers across the country.

Delhi to generate ₹ 8,000 crore business According to CAIT data, in Delhi alone, an estimated business of over ₹8,000 crore is anticipated.

Large-scale Holi celebrations will take place across Delhi and the entire country this year, leading to a high demand for venues like banquet halls, farmhouses, hotels, restaurants, and public parks, most of which have been fully booked.

Khandelwal said that over 3,000 Holi Milan celebrations of varying scales are being organised in Delhi alone by business, social, cultural, and religious bodies.

No Chinese products Like other years, traders and customers during this year's Holi shopping have boycotted Chinese goods, Khandelwal said.

Instead, only Indian-made herbal colours, gulal, water guns (pichkari), balloons, sandalwood, pooja materials, apparel, and other items are being sold extensively.

Additionally, sweets, dry fruits, gift items, flowers and fruits, clothing, furnishing fabrics, groceries, FMCG products, consumer durables, and several other products are in high demand across markets.

Holi 2025: Consumer spends increase Several business sectors are witnessing a sharp rise in Holi-related sales amid increased consumer spending.

White T-shirts, kurta-pajamas, and salwar suits are seeing rising demands as consumers seek to play with colours on this festive occasion. At the same time, T-shirts with “Happy Holi” written on them are also witnessing steady demand in the market.