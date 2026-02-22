Holi sales set to cross ₹80,000 crore? CAIT's Praveen Khandelwal predicts business growth in upcoming festive period

Indian trade industry body, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General and Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, said that the upcoming festival of Holi is set to generate sales of more than ₹80,000 crore across India this year, reported the news agency ANI on Sunday, 22 February 2026.

According to the agency report, this prediction marks a 25% increase from the business generated last year in Holi, around ₹60,000 crore in 2025. Khandelwal attributed the estimates to the central government's push for Made-in-India products, which are set to dominate markets during the festival of colours.

Advertisement

CAIT estimates predict that the sales in Delhi alone is expected to surpass ₹15,000 crore, while markets across other cities also witness heavy footfall as shops sell colourful gulal, innovative pichkaris, gujiya garlands and festive gift packs.

What's in demand in market now? Made-in-India products like herbal gulal, natural colours, pichkaris, balloons, pooja materials, sandalwood, apparel and various festive items are among other things that are witnessing strong demand. However, in contrast, Praveen Khandelwal also said that the Chinese goods have significantly declined in the market since 2021.

Aside from the Holi items, the markets are also recording high demand for sweets like Gujiya, dry fruits, gift items, flowers, fruits, clothing, furnishing fabrics, groceries, FMCG products and consumer durables this festive season in early 2026.

Advertisement

According to the agency report, white T-shirts, kurta-pyjamas and salwar suits for playing Holi, along with “Happy Holi” printed T-shirts, are also witnessing high sales in the market.

Holi 2026 programme scale CAIT's Praveen Khandelwal also reportedly highlighted that this year's Holi celebrations are organised on a large scale across the country, with more than 3,000 programmes in Delhi alone by trade bodies, social, cultural and religious organisations.

According to the news report, banquet halls, farmhouses, hotels, restaurants and public parks are almost fully booked for Holi celebrations.

This year, Holika Dahan will be observed on 3 March 2026, and the festival of colours will be celebrated on 4 March 2026 in Delhi. Consumers around the nation are increasingly moving towards herbal and natural colours, while children are particularly attracted to pichkaris featuring characters like Spider-Man and Chhota Bheem.

Advertisement