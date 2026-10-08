Homecooked food gets expensive, vegetarians to pay more than non-vegetarians amid onion, rice, LPG price hike: Crisil

The cost of cooking a home-made meal has witnessed an increase in September 2026 amid the sharp rise in onion, edible oil and LPG prices, which pushed up household food expenses, according to Crisil Intelligence. The cost of a vegetarian thali rose 10% year-on-year to ₹30.8 from ₹28.1 a year earlier, while a non-vegetarian thali became 6% more expensive, rising to ₹59.5 from ₹56, the monthly indicator suggested.

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"The cost of home-cooked vegetarian (veg) and non-vegetarian (non-veg) thalis rose 10% and 6% on-year, respectively, in September, with food costs remaining elevated amid tightening supplies of key staples and higher input costs,” said Crisil Intelligence director Pushan Sharma, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Vegetarian thali gets costly; here's why On a monthly basis, the vegetarian thali became 4% costlier in September. On the other hand, the non-vegetarian thali saw a price increase of 3%.

Onion emerged as one of the biggest contributors to the increase, with prices climbing 89% year-on-year to ₹53 per kg from ₹28 a year earlier. Crisil attributed the price hike to tight rabi stocks and an estimated 5-6% decline in production.

Rainfall in June was reported to be 40% below the long-period average, delaying kharif transplantation and fresh arrivals. The demand in the upcoming festive-season could put price pressures in the first half of October.

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On a month-on-month basis, onion prices rose 34% in September as rabi stocks tightened ahead of fresh kharif arrivals. Seasonal inventory depletion during October is also likely to keep onion prices on the higher side in the upcoming term, Crisil reported.

Also Read | Centre expands subsidized onion sales to small towns as prices double in a year

“The near-term outlook remains firm, as seasonal supply constraints are likely to keep food costs under pressure. Onion prices could remain elevated in the first half of October owing to delayed kharif arrivals, before easing gradually towards the end of October as fresh kharif arrivals improve market availability,” Sharma said.

Apart from vegetables, rice prices have also seen an increase of 8% year-on-year in September. Crisil expects paddy production to decline 5-6% amid lower acreage and weaker yields. Domestic consumption and export demand are also expected to support prices.

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Vegetable oil prices also rose 12% year-on-year despite a cut in the basic customs duty on crude palm oil. LPG prices remained 10% higher amid global supply disruptions.

The rise in vegetable oil prices was also driven by geopolitical uncertainties and concerns over the impact of El Niño on global palm oil production, as per Crisil.

“While the reduction in the basic customs duty on crude palm oil from 10% to 5% in late September is expected to lower landed costs by around 5%, robust festive-season demand is likely to keep prices elevated,” Sharma said.

Vegetable oil prices are consequently expected to rise around 10% on-year in October, although at a slower pace than now, he added.

Tomato, potato, pulses price Other kitchen staples could also witness an increase in prices in the coming weeks. Tomato prices are likely to rise on delayed kharif arrivals and seasonal demand. Potato prices could come under upward pressure as higher-priced cold-storage stocks are liquidated. Pulses, particularly toor, remain another area to watch amid weather-related production risks. While toor imports attract zero duty, Bengal gram imports face a 10% duty.

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“Prices typically remain firm during October-November due to seasonal tightness,” Sharma said.

Broiler prices in India The non-vegetarian thali saw a relatively smaller increase as broiler prices, which account for about half of its cost, hiked only 2% year-on-year. Lower chick placements, monsoon-related supply disruptions and higher maize prices have affected broiler supplies in the country. On a month-on-month basis, broiler prices also rose 2% in September amid lower production, contributing to the increase in the overall cost of the non-vegetarian thali.

"Overall, while fresh crop arrivals should provide some relief later in the season, tight inventories, weather-related risks and firm global commodity prices are likely to keep thali costs elevated in the near term,” Sharma said.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.