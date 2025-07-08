Home-cooked meal costs drop in June on easing vegetable, broiler prices, says Crisil report

New Delhi: The cost of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis, or meals, declined year-on-year in June, offering some respite to households. According to the Crisil Roti Rice Rate (RRR), the average cost of a home-cooked vegetarian meal dropped by 8%, while the non-vegetarian meal cost declined by around 6%, primarily due to easing vegetable and broiler prices.

The RRR calculates the cost of preparing a thali based on prevailing input prices across north, south, east, and west India. The monthly movement in prices reflects its impact on household expenditure. Ingredients tracked include cereals, pulses, broilers, vegetables, spices, edible oil, and cooking gas.

“The cost of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis declined on-year in June, driven by softening vegetable prices. Tomato prices, in particular, saw a sharp on-year decline,” said Pushan Sharma, Director, Crisil Market Intelligence & Analytics.

The fall in the vegetarian thali cost was led by a significant drop in prices of key vegetables—tomatoes, potatoes, and onions. Tomato prices fell 24% year-on-year to ₹32 per kg in June, from ₹42 per kg a year ago, mainly due to a high base linked to lower yields in 2024.

Similarly, potato and onion prices declined 20% and 27%, respectively. Last year, potato production fell around 6% due to blight and erratic weather, while rabi onion output dropped a sharper 20% on lower acreage and yields.

In the case of the non-vegetarian thali, a 3% decline in broiler prices—accounting for roughly half the cost—helped drive down the overall thali expense.

However, on a month-on-month basis, thali costs rose in June. The vegetarian thali became 3% costlier, while the non-vegetarian variant rose 4%. Tomato prices surged 36% over May, driven by an 8% drop in market arrivals. Potato prices increased 4% month-on-month, while onion prices remained stable.

The non-vegetarian thali saw a cost increase due to a 5% rise in broiler prices, as extreme heat impacted poultry supply—raising bird mortality and slowing growth rates.

Looking ahead, Sharma said thali prices could continue inching up in the coming months as seasonal factors begin to weigh in. “We expect thali costs to rise sequentially due to seasonal pressure on vegetable prices,” he said.

Onion prices are likely to rise moderately amid the absence of fresh arrivals and controlled release of stored rabi stock. Tomato prices could also increase further due to weak summer sowing.

