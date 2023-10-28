Hong Kong, Facing an Exodus, Offers Money for Babies

The city has lost its appeal to some residents over the last four years, hurt by strict rules during the Covid-19 pandemic, anxieties about the growing political influence of Beijing, and competition from Singapore and elsewhere. Those who choose to remain in the city are increasingly opting out of having children: Hong Kong’s fertility rate is the lowest in the world.

The city’s government hopes to address this problem by paying a cash bonus to couples who have children. They will receive the equivalent of around $2,550, as well as other perks such as priority when renting or buying government-subsidized housing and increased access to in vitro fertilization.

There are just 0.8 children born per woman in Hong Kong, according to a United Nations Population Fund report this year that compared a mix of countries and other territories. This puts it even below the 0.9 child average in South Korea, which also offers cash bonuses to new parents.

But Hong Kong’s attempt to boost the births with cash payments is unlikely to work, said Paul Yip, a population-health expert and chair professor at the University of Hong Kong, who believes the birthrate will continue to decline.

“We won’t expect someone to make a baby for 20,000 Hong Kong dollars," Yip said, referring to the size of the payment in local currency. “But it’s an improvement compared to the past where they didn’t think this was a problem for the government."

The measures announced this week by John Lee, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive, will address those who are hesitant to have children because of economic reasons, a positive step but one which targets a minority of Hong Kong’s citizens, Yip said.

Hong Kong isn’t alone in struggling with a declining birthrate. The fertility rate in mainland China has dropped sharply, and the country’s population fell last year for the first time in decades. Japan’s birthrate hit a 16-year low during the pandemic.

Nor is it the first to try to boost fertility rates with fiscal spending. Singapore has offered cash payments for new parents for decades. South Korea recently increased its own handout to $750 a month, after earlier handouts failed to stem a decline in the birthrate.

The number of children being born in Hong Kong each year has been in steady decline since 2014, but the decrease quickened to an almost 40% drop between 2019 and 2022, falling from 52,900 to 32,500 births last year, according to government data.

The proportion of women in Hong Kong who don’t have children more than doubled to 43% in 2022 from five years ago, according to a survey by The Family Planning Association of Hong Kong. Around 40% of young women who didn’t want children said the city isn’t suitable for child development, up from 16% in 2011.

The sharp decline in the birthrate adds further headaches for a government that is struggling with Hong Kong’s changing place in the world. The city has long been seen as a meeting point for Chinese and Western businesses, but some foreign companies have recently left the city or reduced their presence there.

Last year, mainland Chinese companies with their regional headquarters in the city outnumbered American ones for the first time in at least three decades, according to government data. That was caused by movement on both sides: American companies have reduced their numbers, while more mainland Chinese firms have moved in.

Hong Kong wants to encourage more foreign corporations to set up in the city, Lee said this week. The government will work to attract companies outside Hong Kong to set up their headquarters in the city, and simplify requirements for those listed on the Hong Kong exchange but domiciled overseas to relocate to the city, he said.

The number of kindergarten students in Hong Kong dropped by almost 18% between 2019 and 2022, and the number of primary school students decreased by around 11%, according to government statistics.

Hong Kong plans to introduce patriotic education into schools, although the curriculum already includes some topics aimed at fostering a sense of shared identity with mainland China.

Beijing imposed a sweeping national-security law on Hong Kong in 2020, after widespread antigovernment protests. The U.S. government responded with a series of sanctions aimed at politicians it said had undermined Hong Kong’s autonomy. Lee, the current leader, was one of those sanctioned.

Write to Selina Cheng at selina.cheng@wsj.com